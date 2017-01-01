Carillion Granted £90 Mln Contract By UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carillion PLC (CLLN.L) said that it has been granted 90 million pounds contract by the UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation to design and build a communications centre in Cyprus.



The Defence Infrastructure Organisation has awarded Carillion the contract to design and build a new communications facility in Cyprus, which will be a single story building, approximately 10,000 square metres in area, with temperature and humidity controlled environments. Construction will start in April 2017 and be completed by the end of January 2019.

