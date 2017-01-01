Phoenix Group Slips To Loss In FY16, Ups Dividend; Updates Cash Generation View

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L), a specialist consolidator of closed life funds, reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 loss before the tax attributable to owners was 128 million pounds, compared to profit of 185 million pounds last year.

Loss for the period attributable to owners was 100 million pounds, compared to profit of 249 million pounds a year ago.



The company achieved operating profits of 351 million pounds in 2016, higher than last year's 324 million pounds, reflecting an increased impact from management actions.

The company recorded 486 million pounds of cash generation, compared to 225 million pounds a year ago, meeting the Group's 2016 cash generation target.

Further, the company proposed final dividend of 23.9p per share, an equivalent 5% increase on the 2015 final dividend.

Looking ahead, the company updated long-term cash generation target for 2016 - 2020 of 2.8 billion pounds, up from 2.0 billion pounds expected earlier, incorporating the impact of the acquisitions completed in 2016.

Of the long-term target, between 1.0 billion pounds and 1.2 billion pounds of cash generation is expected in the two year period between 2017 - 2018

Furthermore, the company expects a further 4.4 billion pounds of cash generation from 2021 onwards.

