BNP Paribas Targets More Than 6.5% Growth In Net Income Per Year Till 2020

4:10a.m.

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas said it plans to generate an average increase in net income of 6.5 percent a year until 2020. Revenue for 2020 is expected to increase by more than 0.5 percent. Cost and income are expected to decline by 3 points.



Advertisement

The company projects low interest rates and MIFID 2 headwinds in 2017 and 2018. Transformation costs for 2017- 2019 is expected to be 0.8 billion euros.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



