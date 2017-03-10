DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Leoni AG (english)

6:12a.m.

Leoni AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Leoni AG Leoni AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.03.2017 / 11:57 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Leoni AG Marienstraße 7 90402 Nürnberg Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered office: State Street Corporation Boston, MA United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10 March 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % 32669000 ing situat- ion Previo- 2.99 % 0.00 % 2.99 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct indirect direct indirect (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) (Sec. 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0005408884 982072 % 3.01 % Total 982072 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if at least least held 3% (if at least held 5% held 5% or or more) or more) more) State Street % % % Corporation State Street Bank 3.01 % % % and Trust Company

State Street % % % Corporation Managed Pension % % % Funds Limited

State Street % % % Corporation SSgA Funds % % % Management Inc.

State Street % % % Corporation State Street % % % Global Advisors Inc. State Street % % % Global Advisors Asia Limited

State Street % % % Corporation State Street % % % Global Advisors Inc. State Street % % % Global Advisors Australia Limited

State Street % % % Corporation State Street % % % Global Advisors Inc. State Street % % % Global Advisors International Holdings Inc. State Street % % % Global Advisors Ltd.

State Street % % % Corporation State Street % % % Global Advisors Inc. State Street % % % Global Advisors International Holdings Inc. State Street % % % Global Advisors France S.A.

State Street % % % Corporation State Street % % % Global Advisors Inc. State Street % % % Global Advisors International Holdings Inc. State Street % % % Global Advisors Ireland Limited

State Street % % % Corporation State Street Bank % % % and Trust Company State Street % % % International Holdings State Street % % % International Holdings Switzerland GmbH State Street % % % International (Ireland) Limited State Street % % % Custodial Services (Ireland) Limited

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Leoni AG Marienstraße 7 90402 Nürnberg Germany Internet: www.leoni.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

555507 20.03.2017

