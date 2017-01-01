Hungary Wage Growth Accelerates In January

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's employee wage growth accelerated in January after easing in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Monday.



Gross earnings rose at a faster pace of 10.0 percent year-over-year in January, following a 5.7 percent climb in the previous month. In November, the rate of hike was 8.2 percent.

Net earnings, which excludes the family tax benefit, grew the same 10.0 percent in January from a year ago.

