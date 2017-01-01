European Shares Slide On G20 Disappointment

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks pulled back from 15-month highs reached on Friday as oil futures extended losses on supply concerns and the dollar weakened across the board ahead of a raft of speeches by Federal Reserve officials due this week.

Investors were also disappointed by the outcome of the G20 summit over the weekend in Germany on trade and climate change.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.23 percent at 377.42 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were down about 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing 0.2 percent.

BHP Billiton fell 1 percent in London as a 39-day strike at La Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, looked set to drag on for more weeks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group declined 1.5 percent on reports that it is in talks with former shareholders to resolve claims relating to its GBP12.00 billion cash-call in 2008.

UBS Group lost 1.5 percent after saying it is facing a trial in France over a tax case.

Ingenico shares tumbled 3 percent after IT consulting firm Atos denied media reports that it was preparing an offer for the French payments company.

Deutsche Bank fell nearly 3 percent after the German bank fixed the total proceeds from its capital increase against cash contributions at 8.0 billion euros.

In economic releases, German producer prices advanced 3.1 percent in February from prior year, the fastest since December 2011, when prices gained 3.5 percent, figures from Destatis showed. Nonetheless, the annual rate was slightly slower than the 3.2 percent rise economists had forecast.

U.K. consumer price inflation data for February is slated for release tomorrow, with economists expecting the headline index to breach the Bank of England's target of 2 percent. On a monthly basis, the CPI index is expected to rise 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.

