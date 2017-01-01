ECB's Visco Says Gap B/w QE Exit & Rate Hike Could Be Shorter: Report

6:42a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank may reduce the time it takes to raise interest rates after exiting quantitative easing, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said in an interview to Bloomberg Television on Monday.



Advertisement

Euro area interest rates are set to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases, according to the ECB guidance.

Such horizon could be shortened, Visco, who heads the Bank of Italy, told the broadcaster.

The policymaker also noted that policy measures including ultra low interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance are part of a single package.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



