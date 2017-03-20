DGAP-News: New features in Aspera SmartTrack 4.2 cut time and costs by 50% for Software Asset Management (english)

7:15a.m.

New features in Aspera SmartTrack 4.2 cut time and costs by 50% for Software Asset Management

^ DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous New features in Aspera SmartTrack 4.2 cut time and costs by 50% for Software Asset Management (news with additional features)

20.03.2017 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total Economic Impact(TM) (TEI) study by an Independent Research Firm finds high impact of SmartTrack for software savings and IT efficiency

Aachen/Germany, March 20, 2017 - To dramatically reduce costs and give customers deeper insights into their software licenses, Aspera announces the new release of its SmartTrack platform. Powerful features in Aspera SmartTrack 4.2 include the ability to create custom dashboard widgets, an easy view of the license history for every software product, and a single sign-on for Aspera's family of applications.

Aspera is an international leader in the strategic approach to Software Asset Management (SAM), and SmartTrack is the industry-standard solution for large and enterprise companies to identify up to 30% savings and reveal high-risk compliance gaps.

"The current version of SmartTrack gives customers insights into their license situation using large quantities of data in the quickest time possible, even without prior experience using a SAM tool. This information can then be shared easily with others," explains Stephan Pflanzer, Head of Development at Aspera. "We continue to guide our customers towards achieving their ideal SAM setup."

The important new features of SmartTrack 4.2 include:



Advertisement

- Ability to create custom widgets in the dashboard. SmartTrack users can create a dashboard that is role-specific, quickly view any urgent need for action, and establish the prerequisites for high quality data.

- Tell-Me-More feature to view products' license history. This one-of-a-kind feature shows the entire license history for every software product, including their complex license metrics, making it easy to understand the company's true license needs and the complexity of today's license metrics.

- Single sign-on for SAM Intelligence and Licence Control for SAP. Now users can sign into their other Aspera applications while working in SmartTrack. SAM Intelligence meets the increasing demand for effective reporting, and Licence Control for SAP answers all questions about SAP licence management, particularly for "indirect use".

A commissioned Total Economic Impact(TM) (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Aspera confirmed that "With SmartTrack, the compliance team reduced the time spent on reconciliations by 50% due to real-time, accurate license data, saving approximately one-third of its overall time."

About Aspera

Aspera is a leading provider of strategic software licence management solutions. The company was founded in 2000. Hundreds of clients now rely on technology from Aspera, including eight of the top ten DAX Groups. Its multiple award-winning Software Asset Management platform SmartTrack, as well as Aspera's services, are used successfully by notable groups and large organisations in all key areas of the economy - from the banking sector to the automotive, telecommunications and pharmaceutical sectors.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange (DAX).

More information is available at www.aspera.com.

Aspera contacts

Public Relations Heike Lorey Tel.: +49 241 963-3261 Fax: +49 241 963-1229 Email: heike.lorey@aspera.com

USU contact

Corporate Communications Dr. Thomas Gerick Tel.: +49 71 41 - 48 67 440 Fax: +49 71 41 - 48 67 300 Email: t.gerick@usu.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JJLUIEMVIL Document title: New Version_Aspera_SmartTrack

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: USU Software AG Spitalhof 71696 Möglingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0 Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200 E-mail: info@usu-software.de Internet: www.usu-software.de ISIN: DE000A0BVU28 WKN: A0BVU2 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

555605 20.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



