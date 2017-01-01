Mar 20, 9:01 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Comcast US20030N1019

Comcast Names Dave Watson President & CEO Of Comcast Cable

7:29a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced that Dave Watson will become President and CEO of Comcast Cable as Neil Smit moves into a new role as a Vice Chairman, Comcast Corp., effective April 1.

Advertisement

Neil Smit said, "As I approach 60, and for reasons related to the injuries I sustained in my previous career, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family while also helping Comcast find new growth opportunities."

Watson, who joined Comcast in 1991, has served as the Chief Operating Officer of Comcast Cable since 2010 and has partnered with Smit in running the cable division since Smit's arrival at the company. He has held many senior roles within Comcast, including leadership of the product, sales, marketing, and advertising functions.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! What can newratings do better?