Loonie Little Changed Following Canada Wholesale Sales

7:48a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Canada wholesale sales for January at 8:30 am ET Monday, the loonie changed little against its major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.3354 against the greenback, 84.47 against the yen, 1.4359 against the euro and 1.0313 against the aussie around am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

