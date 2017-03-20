DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: E.ON SE (english)
E.ON SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: E.ON SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement E.ON SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.03.2017 / 13:31 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 20 March 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
2201099000
Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Internet: www.eon.com
555713 20.03.2017
