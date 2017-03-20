DGAP-News: Schaltbau Group: Change of management in the Stationary Transportation Technology segment (english)

- Dr Dirk Pieler to become Spokesperson of the Management Board of Schaltbau Pintsch Bamag - Primary tasks include turning around and bolstering the core business

Munich / Dinslaken, 20 March 2017. The Stationary Transportation Technology business segment of the Schaltbau Group, Munich, will have new leadership from 1 April 2017. Dr Dirk Pieler (46) has been appointed the new Spokesperson of the Management Board of Schaltbau Pintsch Bamag in Dinslaken, Germany. Pintsch Bamag Antriebs- und Verkehrstechnik GmbH is the operational management company of the Stationary Transportation Technology segment. The previous Spokesperson of the Management Board, Dr Rolf Dieter Krächter, will leave the Management Board on 31 March 2017. Dr Rudo Grimm will retain his position on the Management Board. Dr Pieler will also replace Dr Krächter on the Management Boards of the subsidiaries Schaltbau Pintsch Tiefenbach and Schaltbau Pintsch Aben.

Dr Dirk Pieler brings with him extensive management and industry experience. From 2009 until the end of 2016, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Bender group of companies, an internationally active, family-run company specialising in measuring and protection systems for use in areas including rail vehicles and rail networks. Before this, he held various positions in the Siemens Group. In June 2013, the industrial engineer was also elected as chairman of the Hesse Electrical Industry Association (ZVEI).

"We are delighted that Dr Pieler has joined the management of our Stationary Transportation Technology segment," says Helmut Meyer, Spokesperson of the Executive Board of Schaltbau Holding AG. "Working in close collaboration, we will now address the problem areas in infrastructure technology, bolster core activities and bring the business segment back into the black."



"The Schaltbau Pintsch Group undoubtedly occupies a strong technological position in securing, controlling and monitoring lines of track and level crossings," says Dr Dirk Pieler. "Harnessing this potential and playing a key role in the modernisation and digitalisation of the rail infrastructure is a challenge that we face together."

The Schaltbau Group is one of the world's leading suppliers of rolling stock, rail infrastructure and the investment goods industry. With more than 30 subsidiaries and over 3,000 employees around the world, it is a renowned partner for large rail system companies and operating companies. Furthermore, our safety technology products are used, for instance, in buses and electric vehicles, container cranes and wind turbines.

The Schaltbau Pintsch Group supplies infrastructure technology for rail traffic, as well as braking systems for container cranes. Schaltbau Pintsch Bamag specialises in control and safety technology and, with its computer-controlled level crossing protection technology, is one of the major suppliers to Deutsche Bahn AG along with other domestic and international infrastructure operators. Schaltbau Pintsch Tiefenbach complements the infrastructure portfolio with railway signalling technology, while Schaltbau Pintsch Aben supplies points heating systems and tunnel safety lighting. Schaltbau Pintsch Bubenzer specialises in braking systems for stationary and mobile applications.

