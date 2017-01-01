Standard Life Announces Accountabilities For Co-CEOs In Combined Business

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management plc announced principles supporting the allocation of responsibilities between Co-CEOs, Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert. Keith Skeoch will have individual accountability for the day to day running of the fabric of the combined business including responsibility for Investments, Pensions and Savings, the India and China Insurance Joint Ventures, Operations, Finance, HR, Risk and Regulatory Culture, as well as the Legal and Secretariat functions. Martin Gilbert will have individual accountability for external matters including responsibility for International Activities, Distribution including client engagement and business development, Marketing and Corporate Development.



A Chairman's Committee will be established to ensure effective co-ordination as the Combined Group moves forward after completion of the merger. It will be chaired by Sir Gerry Grimstone, with Simon Troughton, Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert as its other members.

