Intelligence Chiefs Set To Testify On Alleged Russian Meddling In US Election

9:01a.m.

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Heads of US intelligence agencies will testify before a Congressional Committee Monday about Russia's involvement in the presidential election.

FBI director James Comey and NSA chief Admiral Mike Rogers are set to face probing questions from members of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

In January, FBI and the CIA said they believe Russia directed hacks against Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

The Director of National Intelligence confirmed that senior-level Russian officials were involved in the hacks of the emails of the Democratic Party and the campaign of its presidential candidate.



Top Democratic Senators demanded a probe by a bipartisan commission on Russian role in the US election.

Moscow denied the allegation.

Devin Nunes, the head of the House of Representatives intelligence committee that is leading an investigation into the allegations, denied Sunday any evidence to substantiate the claim.

But Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the panel, says there was circumstantial evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials - and direct evidence of deception.

Monday's hearing is also expected to examine Trump's claim that the Obama Administration tapped his phone during the last presidential campaign.

The latest controversy in US politics was ignited by Trump in a series of tweets early this month.

Trump alleged that the incident took place in October, and a good lawyer could make a great case out of it.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy," Trump added.

He also alleged that the same Russian Ambassador that met Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone.

Obama's spokesperson denied the allegation, but Trump sought an inquiry on it.

