March 20, 2017

TBC Bank wins The Best Bank in Georgia Award from Global Finance Magazine

TBC Bank has been awarded The Best Bank in Georgia Award for 2017 by Global Finance Magazine. This is the sixth consecutive year that TBC Bank has won this prestigious award, underlining our continuous commitment to offer the best banking service to our customers.

The nominees were assessed according to different criteria including: growth in assets; profitability; geographic reach; strategic relationships; new business development; and innovation in products.

TBC Bank's Chief Executive Officer Vakhtang Butskhrikidze expressed gratitude for acknowledgement of the bank's outstanding achievements during 2016. "We are honoured to receive the Best Bank in Georgia Award for the ninth time. TBC Bank is the leading bank in the Georgia and remains committed to achieving strong financial results, while continuing to offer best in class service to our customers."

TBC Bank won the Best Bank in Georgia Award from Global Finance magazine in the following years: 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2012-2017.



About Global Finance 2017 Best Bank in Central and Eastern Europe

It is the 24(th) annual awards of the World's Best Banks from Global Finance magazine. Global winners will be announced in the summer and published in the October issue. Winners will be honored at an Awards Ceremony held during the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC in October.

For further enquiries, please contact: Head of Investor Relations Anna Romelashvili ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.

About TBC Bank TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 31.1% of loans (or 38.9% taking into account TBC Bank's holding in JSC Bank Republic and 33.0% of non-banking deposits (or 37.8% taking into account TBC Bank's holding in JSC Bank Republic) as at 31 December 2016, according to the data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

