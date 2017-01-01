Democratic Senator Prepared To Use "Every Tool" To Block Gorsuch

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., indicated Monday he is prepared to use "every tool" at his disposal to block federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Blumenthal is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will be holding hearings on Gorsuch's nomination and has pledged to ask the judge tough questions.

In an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Blumenthal said he would seek to block Gorsuch's nomination if the judge's answers show him to be out of the mainstream.



"If he's out of the mainstream, I will not only vote against him - I'll use every tool at my disposal, including filibuster," Blumenthal said.

He added, "It's not just a matter of 60 votes to block a nominee. I think a nominee to the United States Supreme Court ought to be approved [overwhelmingly] - not by a razor-thin margin."

Blumenthal has raised concerns about Gorsuch's independence and claims President Donald Trump established a litmus test requiring his nominee to be anti-women's health, anti-choice, pro-gun and of a conservative bend.

"If Judge #Gorsuch doesn't reject Trump's litmus test, I will oppose his #SCOTUS nomination relentlessly," Blumenthal said in a post on Twitter.

Trump's nomination of Gorsuch will need support from some Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold to break a filibuster.

However, Republican leaders have suggested they may invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to require only a majority vote in support of the nomination.

