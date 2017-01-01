NATO Chief To Visit United States For Crucial Meetings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit the United States from Monday to Wednesday.



On Tuesday, he will meet with the Secretary of Defence, James Mattis and other senior US officials.

On Wednesday, the Secretary General will attend a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition working to defeat ISIS.

Stoltenberg will also have bilateral meetings during his visit, NATO said in a press release Monday.

