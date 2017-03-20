DGAP-Adhoc: Basler AG: Basler starts with very strong incoming orders into the new fiscal year and expects 2017 sales growth and pre-tax return above the strategic target value (english)

10:34a.m.

Basler AG: Basler starts with very strong incoming orders into the new fiscal year and expects 2017 sales growth and pre-tax return above the strategic target value

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Basler AG: Basler starts with very strong incoming orders into the new fiscal year and expects 2017 sales growth and pre-tax return above the strategic target value

20-March-2017 / 16:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adhoc announcement according to Article 17 MAR

Ahrensburg, March 20, 2017 - BASLER AG, one of the leading global manufacturers of industrial cameras recorded very strong incoming orders in the first eleven weeks of the year.



Advertisement

As the company disclosed in its announcement for the preliminary business figures 2016 on February 16, 2017, Basler AG started the new fiscal year with a high order backlog as well as good incoming orders. This positive trend continues and indicates that the sales growth 2017 will very likely be above the strategic target value of 15 %. Due to economies of scale, in this case it can be assumed that the pre-tax return will also be above the targeted 11 % percentage points.

Although the management expected strong incoming orders at the beginning of the year, they are considerably above expectations. All sales regions show a strong growth, however, the Asian region is worth mentioning, in particular China and South Korea. Incoming orders are widely spread and not focused on individual major projects.

With a continued good order situation, the processing of the order backlog is expected to last into the third quarter, despite significant capacity expansions.

In the upcoming days, the management will determine how long this positive trend is likely to continue. As scheduled, the forecast for fiscal year 2017 will be published together with the annual report 2016 on March 31, 2017.

Basler is a leading global manufacturer of digital cameras for industrial and retail applications, medical devices, and traffic systems. Product designs are driven by industry requirements and offer easy integration, compact size, excellent image quality, and a very strong price/performance ratio. Founded in 1988, Basler has more than 25 years of experience in vision technologies. The company employs 500 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as in international subsidiaries and offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, D-22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 - 4102-463 101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

20-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Basler AG An der Strusbek 60-62 22926 Ahrensburg Germany Phone: 04102-463 0 Fax: 04102-463 109 E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com Internet: www.baslerweb.com ISIN: DE0005102008 WKN: 510200 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

555821 20-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



