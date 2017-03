Tiffany Extending Uptrend After Upgrade By William Blair

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending a recent upward trend, shares of Tiffany (TIF) have moved notably higher during trading on Monday. Tiffany is currently up by 1.6 percent after reaching its highest intraday level in well over a year.



The continued advance by Tiffany comes after William Blair upgraded its rating on the luxury goods retailer's stock to Outperform from Neutral.

