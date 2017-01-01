State Sues Over 'Drinkable Sunscreen'

12:18p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iowa Attorney General has filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against a Colorado-based company that claims to have invented the world's first drinkable sunscreen.

In a consumer fraud lawsuit filed in Polk County District Court, Attorney General Tom Miller alleges that Osmosis failed to prove that their product, which is claimed to be the world's first drinkable sunscreen, provides the protection against cancer-causing ultraviolet rays.



"We allege that Johnson and his companies put consumers at considerable risk by claiming that spraying UV Neutralizer into their mouths will provide hours of sun protection," Miller said. "These defendants admit that this product's only ingredient is water, and we allege they can't support their highly questionable claims that they can specially treat ordinary water to take on a wide range of health-enhancing properties."

The lawsuit is filed against Osmosis LLC and Harmonized Water LLC, and their owner, Benjamin Taylor Johnson.

Osmosis has claimed that UV Neutralizer water makes "scalar waves" "vibrate" above the skin, blocking carcinogenic UV radiation. The suit alleges the company has no basis for its scalar wave claim, and can't prove the product works at all.

