Foresight VCT PLC : Offer for Subscription: Update

12:26p.m.

Foresight VCT plc

Offer for Subscription: Update

The Board of Foresight VCT is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 2 February 2017 (the "Offer"), the maximum number of subscriptions, totaling £40 million, has now been received.



The Offer is therefore closed to further applications with immediate effect and, following final allotments for the 2016/17 and 2017/18 tax years, the Offer will be officially closed. For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159

