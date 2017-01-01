Array BioPharma Climbs Off Worst Levels But Continues To Post Notable Loss

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma (ARRY) has climbed well off its worst levels but continues to post a notable loss in afternoon trading on Monday. Shares of Array are currently down by 5.3 percent after hitting a two-month intraday low.



The loss by Array comes after the biopharmaceutical company said it has withdrawn its new drug application for binimetinib monotherapy for the treatment of NRAS-mutant melanoma.

