Array BioPharma Climbs Off Worst Levels But Continues To Post Notable Loss
12:35p.m.
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma (ARRY) has climbed well off its worst levels but continues to post a notable loss in afternoon trading on Monday. Shares of Array are currently down by 5.3 percent after hitting a two-month intraday low.
The loss by Array comes after the biopharmaceutical company said it has withdrawn its new drug application for binimetinib monotherapy for the treatment of NRAS-mutant melanoma.
