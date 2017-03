Nektar Therapeutics Posting Substantial Gain In Afternoon Trading

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Monday, with the biopharmaceutical company surging up by 37 percent. Nektar has reached its highest intraday level in well over ten years.



The jump by Nektar comes after the company announced positive results from a study of its new opioid pain medication.

