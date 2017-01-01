Mar 20, 1:33 p.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
CAC 40 Index FR0003500008

Gold Nudges Higher As Evans Talks Rate Hikes

1:13p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched higer Monday, addng to last week's gains despite hawkish comments from Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans.

Advertisement

"I think three is entirely possible, as I gain more confidence in the outlook I could support three total this year. If inflation began to pick up, that would certainly solidify my report. It could be three, it could be two, it could be four if things really pick up," Evans told the FOX Business Network.

On the other hand, in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he voted against the rate hike because inflation is still below the central bank's 2 percent target.

April gold was up $4 at $1233 an ounce.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! What can newratings do better?