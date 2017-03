Oil Service Stocks Under Pressure Amid Drop In Crude Oil Prices

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil service stocks have shown a notable move to the downside during trading on Monday, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 1.2 percent.



The weakness in the oil service sector comes amid a drop in the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery sliding $0.56 to $48.22 a barrel.

