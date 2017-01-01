Samsung Launches Its Version Of Siri

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Monday officially unveiled its own virtual assistant called Bixby that will be one of the prime feature in its next-gen Galaxy 8 smartphone.

Samsung claims that Bixby is fundamentally different from other voice assistants in the market like Siri or Cortana, as Bixby offers assistance in controlling your apps.



When an application becomes Bixby-enabled, Bixby will be able to support almost every task that the application is capable of performing using the conventional interface, Samsung says.

Bixby will first be launched along with the Galaxy S8, expected to be announced later this month. The phone will have a dedicated button to launch the assistant, however, initially the assistant will only be capable to control few of preinstalled apps with others added over time.. It will also be limited to just English and Korean at first.

Samsung did not make it clear how exactly Bixby will work on a smartphone, but the tech giant said that "when using a Bixby-enabled application, users will be able to call upon Bixby at any time and it will understand the current context and state of the application and will allow users to carry out the current work-in-progress continuously."

