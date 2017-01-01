Fuchs Petrolub Expects Further Organic Growth In FY Sales Revenues And Earnings

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a lubricant producer, said it is planning further organic growth in sales revenues and earnings for the 2017 financial year. The Group anticipates growth in sales revenues of between 4% and 6%.

For 2017, the company expects growth in EBIT of between 1% and 5%. Investments made in new and existing plants, expansion of the workforce over the past few years and extended research and development costs are resulting in an increasing cost base. The Group expects free cash flow before acquisitions of around 200 million euros.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.89 euros per preference share and 0.88 euros per ordinary share for the 2016 financial year to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on May 5,2017. This equates to a 9% increase.

Earnings after tax for fiscal year 2016 increased to 260 million euros from 236 million euros last year.

Earnings per ordinary share were 1.86 euros, higher than 1.69 euros a year ago. Earnings per preference share rose to 1.87 euros from 1.70 euros last year.

Annual earnings before interest and tax or EBIT were 371 million euros up from 342 million euros in the prior year.

Group sales revenues for fiscal year 2016 increased by 9% or 188 million euros to 2.3 billion euros. Growth in the first half of the year was in particular due to the acquisitions PENTOSIN and STATOIL Fuel & Retail Lubricants in 2015. In the second half of the year, FUCHS grew largely organically. Overall, the Group's organic growth was 3% and its external growth was 9%. There was a counter-effect of -3% from currency translation.

