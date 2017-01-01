Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss SECO Economic Forecasts

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss March economic forecasts in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:45 am ET.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the yen and the pound, it fell against the U.S. dollar and the euro.

As of 2:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0742 against the euro, 1.2327 against the pound, 0.9976 against the U.S. dollar and 113.00 against the yen.

