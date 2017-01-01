SGL Group FY16 Net Loss Narrows, Despite Weak Sales; Sees Higher Results In FY17

1:58a.m.

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Carbon products maker SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF.PK) Tuesday reported that fiscal 2016 net loss from continuing operations was 34 million euros, compared to previous year's loss of 67.5 million euros.

The company noted that net result substantially improved despite negative contribution from discontinued operations.



Advertisement

Reported Group EBIT from continuing operations increased substantially to 23.7 million euros in 2016 from 6.9 million euros in 2015. Recurring EBIT from continuing operations increased to 20.7 million euros from previous year's 13.7 million euros.

Sales of SGL Group from continuing operations amounted to 769.8 million euros, down 3 percent from 789.5 million euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, Jürgen Köhler, CEO of SGL Group, said, "For fiscal year 2017 we expect a mid-single digit increase in sales from our continuing operations and EBIT to increase more than proportionately to sales."

SGL Group anticipates a Group loss from continuing operations in the mid double-digit million euro range, roughly at the same level as the previous year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



