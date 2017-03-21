DGAP-News: OHB SE: OHB SE released audited results for fiscal 2016: Total revenues of EUR 728 million; Earnings and margin improvements of all earnings figures: EBITDA increased by 6% to EUR 55.1 million; EBIT increased by 6% to EUR 42.7 million (english)

OHB SE released audited results for fiscal 2016:

- Stabilised total revenues of EUR 728 million (previous year EUR 730 million)

- Earnings and margin improvements of all earnings figures:

- EBITDA increased by 6% to EUR 55.1 million (prev. year EUR 52.1 million), margin improved to 7.6% (prev. year 7.1%)

- EBIT increased by 6% to EUR 42.7 million (prev. year 40.2 million), margin improved to 5.9% (prev. year 5.5%)

- Operating cash flow climbed up to EUR 72.7 million (prev. year EUR 3.6 million)

- Increase in equity by EUR 14.8 million to EUR 183.6 million, equity ratio improved to 26.9% (prev. year 26.4%)

- Proposed dividend to the AGM again at EUR 0.40 per share



Bremen, March 21, 2017. The Management Board of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) will be presenting the audited consolidated financial statements for 2016 at today's annual press conference in Bremen.

The Group achieved stabilised total revenues of EUR 728 million in 2015 (previous year: EUR 730 million), a minor deviation to last year's level by only 0.3%. All earnings figures exceeded last year's figures as well as the figures from the Management's guidance and resulted in corresponding margin improvements. EBITDA increased to EUR 55.1 million (previous year: EUR 52.1 million), margin improved to 7.6% after 7.1% the year before. EBIT margin increased to 5.9% (previous year: 5.5%) and resulted in an increased EBIT by 6% of EUR 42.7 Mio. (previous year: EUR 40.2 Mio.).

Consolidated net profit after minority interests increased to EUR 22.2 million (previous year: EUR 21.0 million). This resulted in higher earnings per share of EUR 1.28 (basic and diluted) for 2016, up from EUR 1.21 in the previous year.

Operating cash flow improved significantly compared to the year before to EUR 72.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.6 million).

With equity rising by EUR 14.8 million to EUR 183.6 million, the balance-sheet structure continued to improve slightly, besides the increase in total assets up to EUR 682.9 million (previous year: EUR 638.7 million), resulting in an equity ratio of 26.9% (previous year: 26.4%).

Non-consolidated total revenues in the "Space Systems" business unit reached EUR 559.5 million in 2016 (previous year: EUR 553.1 million). Segment EBIT increased from EUR 24.0 million in the previous year to EUR 25.5 million. The EBIT margin relative to non-consolidated total revenues resulted in 4.6%, up from 4.3% in the previous year.

At EUR 175.3 million non-consolidated total revenues in the "Aerospace + Industrial Products" business unit in 2016 were below last year's level of EUR 186.8 million. Corresponding to this effect costs of materials went down. Therefore segment EBIT improved to EUR 17.2 million (previous year: EUR 16.0 million) and EBIT margin increased to 9.8% (previous year: 8.6%).

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will be asking the shareholders at the AGM to approve a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share for 2016 as in the previous year.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents including securities stood at EUR 57.6 million on December 31, 2016 (previous year: EUR 62.1 million).

At a total of EUR 1,560 million (previous year: EUR 1,684 million), the order backlog remains at a high level. The "Space Systems" business unit accounts for the bulk of the order backlog of EUR 1,341 million, while the "Aerospace + Industrial Products" business unit contributed EUR 218 million as of the reporting date. Looking forward, this ensures a very reliable basis for future planning and high capacity utilisation across all business units.

The Management Board expects consolidated total revenues of EUR 800 million for 2016. The performance figure EBITDA is to result to an amount of EUR 60 million. The EBIT forecast will probably turn out to be EUR 44 million.

OHB SE's audited consolidated financial statements for 2016 will be presented in detail at today's annual press conference in Bremen, on March 21, 2017 and at the analyst conference held afterwards on the same day in Frankfurt / Main.

Annual press conference at 8:30 am on March 21, 2017 at the offices of OHB SE in Bremen

Analyst conference (DVFA) at 1:00 pm on March 27, 2017 at the offices of DZ Bank AG, Frankfurt / Main

Key performance +/- indicators at a glance (EUR 000s) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2015/- 16 Sales 615,982 680,121 728,147 719,706 699,184 -2.9% Total revenues 632,729 700,063 772,954 730,368 728,386 -0.3% EBITDA 46,110 52,803 53,416 52,135 55,081 +5.7% EBIT 30,997 36,353 40,400 40,214 42,700 +6.2% EBT 23,979 29,728 33,874 36,698 38,009 +3.6% Net income for the period after minority interests 14,818 19,436 25,713 20,975 22,212 +5.9% EPS in EUR 0.85 1.12 1.48 1.21 1.28 +5.8% Dividend per share 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.40 0.40 - *) Cash and cash equivalents including securities 95,415 58,911 54,989 62,052 57,584 -7.2%

*) 2016: Subject to approval by the shareholders at the AGM

