Mothercare Plc : Holding(s) in Company

2:40a.m.

+-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+ |TR-1: Notifications of Major Interests in Shares | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer |Mothercare plc | |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | YES |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which| | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which | | |voting rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the |Aberforth Partners LLP | |notification obligation: | |

|4. Full name of shareholder(s) |Nortust Nominees Ltd | | (if different from 3.): | |

|5. Date of the transaction (and date | | |on |17/03/2017 | |which the threshold is crossed or | | |reached if different): | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: |20/03/2017 |

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or|5% | |reached: | |

+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------+-----------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +-------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------+



|Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | |

|use |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting|% of voting | |ISIN CODE |of |of |of shares|rights |rights | | |Shares |Voting +---------+------+---------+------+--------+ | | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect|

|Ordinary | | | | | | | | | |4,484,825|4,484,825 |6,959,037|N/A |6,959,037|N/A |4.07 | |GB0009067447 | | | | | | | |

|if possible +---------+-----------+---------+----------------+---------------++-------------+---------+-----------+---------+------+---------+------+--------++-------------+---------+-----------+---------+------+---------+------+--------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may |rights | |instrument | | |be | | | | | |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | |

| | | | | | | | | | | | |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |

+---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------++---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+--------------+



|Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument|rights | |instrument | | |period |refers to | | | | | | | | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | | |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | | | | | | | | |

+--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------+------++--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------+------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



|Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights |

|6,959,037 |4.07 |

+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------++------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |Held by Aberforth Partners LP | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: |N/A |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease |N/A | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold|N/A | |voting rights: | |

+-------------------------------------------------+------------------------++-------------------------------------------------+------------------------++-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+

+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



| | | |13. Additional information: | |

|14. Contact name: |Pauline Robson, Aberforth Partners LLP |

|15. Contact telephone number:|0131 220 0733 |

+-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+--------------------------------------------+

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Mothercare Plc via GlobeNewswire

501824906744R4

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



