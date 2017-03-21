DGAP-News: Phoenix Solar has appointed new Senior Vice President in its Asia/Pacific business region (english)

Phoenix Solar has appointed new Senior Vice President in its Asia/Pacific business region

Phoenix Solar has appointed new Senior Vice President in its Asia/Pacific business region

- Mark Argar joins Phoenix Solar from Bechtel

- Eric Fleckten to serve as Senior Vice President Business Development

Mark Argar (52) has been appointed Phoenix Solar Senior Vice President for Asia/Pacific. Mark joins Phoenix from Bechtel Infrastructure, leaving his role as Vice-President for Business Development for Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Bechtel he was CEO of a design and build consultancy in Manila delivering civil and military infrastructure in the Philippines and Cambodia. He also assumes responsibility as General Manager of Phoenix Solar Pte Ltd, Singapore, Phoenix Solar Sdn Bhd, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as well as Phoenix Solar Philippines Inc., Manila, Philippines.



From 2007 to 2012 Mark was instrumental in the construction of two of the earliest wind farms in Brazil, including closing out the debt financing during the height of the global financial crisis. During his tenure as General Manager of Pacific Hydro, Brazil, this company was involved in the development, financing, construction and asset management of renewable assets related to wind, solar and hydroelectricity. Prior to 2007 he served for 6 years in Latin America as senior diplomat for the Australian Government.

Mark holds a bachelor degree in Asian Studies, masters' degrees in business administration and business economics as well as doctoral studies in international trade and commerce. In addition, he is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

In 2013 Mark was a co-author of book chapters "Creating the Global Greenscape: Developing a Global Market-Entry Framework for the Green and Renewable Technologies" and "Expanding Technology-Based Transcultural Diffusion: Lessons from Brazil and the Philippines".

Eric Fleckten (45) who preceded Mark Argar as Senior Vice President Asia/Pacific is transitioning to Senior Vice President for Global Business Development focusing on new markets, battery and hybrid systems and project development. Eric will continue to support activity in the Aisa/Pacific region to ensure profitable growth in 2017.

(Singapore and Sulzemoos, March 21st, 2017)

About Phoenix Solar AG Phoenix Solar AG, with headquarters in Sulzemoos / Munich, Germany, is an international photovoltaic systems integrator. The Group develops, plans, builds and operates large-scale photovoltaic plants. As an EPC contractor specializing in the design and execution of solar power plants, Phoenix Solar places special emphasis on the "on-time and on-budget" construction and delivery of solar power plants, optimized to deliver superior output. With subsidiaries on three continents, the company has designed and built some 800 MWp of turnkey systems since its founding. The shares of Phoenix Solar AG (ISIN DE000A0BVU93) are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. www.phoenixsolar-group.com.

Contact: Phoenix Solar AG Dr. Joachim Fleing Investor Relations Representative Tel.: +49 (0)8135 938-315 Fax: +49 (0)8135 938-429 j.fleing@phoenixsolar.de www.phoenixsolar-group.com

