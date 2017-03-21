Notice of Quarterly Production Summary & Investor Events

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 21 March 2017 Vast Resources plc ("Vast" or the "Company")

Notice of Quarterly Production Summary & Investor Events

Vast Resources plc, the AIM listed mining company with interests in Romania and Zimbabwe, is pleased to announce its participation in upcoming investor events in addition to giving notice of its Q1 2017 Quarterly Production Figures.

OVERVIEW

* 1 April 2017: Board and Management attendance at the UK Investor Show held at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, Westminster, London. For more details, please see the event website at www.ukinvestorshow.com * 24 April 2017 at 8.00a.m.: Release of Q1 2017 Quarterly Production Summary * 24 April 2017 at 10.00a.m.: Quarterly shareholder conference call - details of dial in details will be made available in the Quarterly Production Summary * 25 April 2017: Private Shareholder Event from 5.30p.m. at The Counting House, 50 Cornhill, London, EC3V 3PD - this will include a presentation and Q & A session from Vast Chief Executive, Roy Pitchford, at 6.30p.m. followed by refreshments. If you would like to register for this event, please RSVP to shareholderenquiries@stbridespartners.co.uk with "Vast Shareholder Event" in the subject line.

For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc www.vastresourcesplc.com Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0) 20 7236 1177



Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser www.beaumontcornish.com Roland Cornish +44 (0) 20 7628 3396 James Biddle

Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker www.brandonhillcapital.com Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 3463 5016

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint Broker www.pcorpfin.com Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

St Brides Partners Ltd - Financial PR www.stbridespartners.co.uk Susie Geliher +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

Notes

Vast Resources plc is an AIM listed mining and resource development company focussed on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects and recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania.

Vast Resources currently operates the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015. The Company's portfolio also includes the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is currently underway towards obtaining the relevant permissions to start developing and ultimately commissioning the mine.

The Company also has interests in a number of projects in Southern Africa including a 25 per cent. interest(*) in the producing Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

(*) Vast ownership is currently 50% (25.01% when SSCG Africa Holdings Ltd financing conditions precedent are fulfilled as per announcement on 30 January 2017).

