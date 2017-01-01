Pound Rises Against Majors

5:03a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



Advertisement

The pound rose to a 3-week high of 1.2462 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 3-week high of 1.2408 against the Swiss franc and a 4-day high of 140.41 against the yen, from early lows of 1.2340, 1.2408 and 138.92, respectively.

Against the euro, the pound advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 0.8651 from an early 4-day low of 0.8726.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.26 against the greenback, 1.25 against the franc, 142.00 against the yen and 0.85 against the euro.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



