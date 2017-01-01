Slovenia Industrial Production Climbs In January

5:28a.m.

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production expanded at the start of the year, preliminary figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in January, largely driven by a 7.4 percent growth registered in the utility sector.

Manufacturing production rose 2.8 percent, while mining and quarrying output fell by 6.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.8 percent from December.

