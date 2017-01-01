Mar 21, 6:13 a.m., New York
Amazon Launches Alexa Voice Shopping Through Prime Now

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced Alexa voice shopping through Prime Now is available in more than 30 Prime Now eligible cities. To shop with Alexa through Prime Now, customers must be Prime members.

The company said tens of thousands of daily essentials are available for free two-hour delivery by simply asking Alexa to order from Prime Now. Alexa can order multiple items at once, make recommendations and will automatically choose the next available 2-hour delivery window.

