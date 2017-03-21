DGAP-News: FinLab AG: FinLab Holding kapilendo AG launches joint venture in real estate investment (english)

5:50a.m.

FinLab AG: FinLab Holding kapilendo AG launches joint venture in real estate investment

^ DGAP-News: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Investment FinLab AG: FinLab Holding kapilendo AG launches joint venture in real estate investment

21.03.2017 / 11:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

- Finlab holding kapilendo AG launches joint venture in real estate investment

- New crowdfunding platform in cooperation with Engel & Völkers Capital AG

Frankfurt / Main, 21 March 2017 - Berlin-based Fintech startup kapilendo AG, a holding of the listed company FinLab AG (ISIN DE0001218063, ticker: A7A.GR), is joining together with Engel & Völkers Capital AG in launching a joint crowdfunding platform called Engel & Völkers Capital. The platform will provide investors with access to exclusive real estate projects in which they can participate together with institutional investors.

Kapilendo is one of Germany's leading platforms for crowd lending and crowdfunding, and brings its extensive know-how and capacity for innovation as well as its technology and design to its partnership with Engel & Völkers, which for its part offers access to a wide range of properties, a global network and a strong brand. Engel & Völkers has funded similar real estate projects through special funds for institutional investors. With kapilendo serving as a partner to the new crowdfunding platform, investors will have access to projects that were previously too large for crowdfunding. "By pooling our expertise, we are striving to achieve market leadership in the field of real estate crowdfunding," says Christopher Gratz, CEO and co-founder of kapilendo AG.



Advertisement

Using the new platform, Engel & Völkers Capital, investors can acquaint themselves with individual projects and the persons behind them. They receive detailed information about each property, its location and the timeline. On the basis of this information, investors can then decide for themselves which project best fits their investment philosophy. Plus, they can use the platform's private investor area to track the development of their investment portfolio. Engel & Völkers Capital AG works with independent analysis firms to review and monitor each real estate project listed on the platform.

About kapilendo:

Kapilendo is an innovative online loan marketplace that allows small and medium-sized enterprises to access financing cheaply, quickly and without a lot of red tape. Private investors can make their own decisions and take part in lending projects for as little as 100 euros. This fintech startup is based in Berlin and was founded in January 2015.

Media contact:

Kapilendo AG Hanna Dudenhausen Joachimsthaler Str. 34 / D-10719 Berlin Tel. +49 (0) 30 88 91 77 92 Email: h.dudenhausen@kapilendo.de

About FinLab:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and one of the largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("fintech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German fintech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in fintech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.

Media contact:

FinLab AG Grüneburgweg 18 / D-60322 Frankfurt am Main Email: investor-relations@finlab.de Tel.: +49 (0) 69 719 12 80 - 0

Media contact:

Engel & Völkers AG Bettina Prinzessin Wittgenstein Stadthausbrücke 5 / D-20355 Hamburg Email: Bettina.wittgenstein@engelvoelkers.com Tel.: +49 (0) 40 36 13 11 20

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: FinLab AG Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011 E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de Internet: www.finlab.de ISIN: DE0001218063 WKN: 121806 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

556215 21.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



