Marathon Oil To Buy Northern Delaware Assets For $700 Mln

5:59a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) announced Tuesday the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire approximately 21,000 net surface acres largely in the Permian's Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private sellers for $700 million in cash, excluding closing adjustments.



Advertisement

The Black Mountain acquisition is expected to close in second quarter 2017 with an effective date of March 1, 2017.

Marathon Oil President and CEO Lee Tillman said, "Today's 21,000 acre bolt-on in the Northern Delaware is an excellent fit with the basin entry acquisition we announced earlier this month. The combined deals provide us more than 90,000 acres in the Permian, over 70,000 of which is concentrated in the Northern Delaware. While we expect to pursue additional trades and grassroots leasing, this bolt-on achieves the scale necessary for efficient long-term development in the basin."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



