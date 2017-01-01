Bulgaria Current Account Deficit Narrows Sharply

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's current account deficit declined markedly in January from a year ago, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Tuesday.

The current account deficit fell to EUR 9.7 million in January from EUR 125.4 million in the corresponding month last year.



The goods trade balance turned to a deficit of EUR 146 million in January from a surplus of EUR 1.7 million a year earlier. At the same time, the surplus on services trade shrank to EUR 60.9 million from EUR 145.3 million.

The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 6.5 million in January versus a deficit of EUR 117.7 million. The secondary income surplus dropped from EUR 96.2 million to EUR 68.8 million.

The capital account surplus came in at EUR 79.3 million January, down from EUR 114.5 million last year. However, the financial account surplus rose to EUR 253.1 million from EUR 243.7 million.

