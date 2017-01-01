Canadian Solar Inc. Bottom Line Drops 77% In Q4

6:37a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.

The company said its earnings fell to $14.17 million, or $0.24 per share. This was lower than $62.30 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 40.3% to $668.43 million. This was down from $1120.28 million last year.

Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $570 - $590 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.2 Bln

