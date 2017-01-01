ICSID Issues Decision In Favor Of Antofagasta, Barrick In Reko Diq Case

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX, ABX.TO) said Tuesday that an arbitration tribunal of the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes or "ICSID" issued a decision on the arbitration claims that Tethyan Copper Company Pty Limited or "TCC", a joint venture between Antofagasta plc and Barrick, filed against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in relation to the unlawful denial of a mining lease for the Reko Diq project in 2011.



The decision by the ICSID tribunal rejected Pakistan's final defense against liability, and confirmed that Pakistan had violated several provisions of its bilateral investment treaty with Australia, where TCC is incorporated.

The damages phase of the proceedings will begin on March 22, during which the tribunal will consider submissions from the parties to determine the amount that Pakistan must pay TCC. A ruling on the quantum of damages is expected in 2018.

The Reko Diq project, located in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, was expected to require an initial capital investment of more than $3 billion. It is one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, with a potential mine life of more than 50 years.

