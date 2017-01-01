Gold Holds Near $1230, Litany Of Fed Speakers On Tap

7:08a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed for a second day in a row Tuesday, as traders geared up for a flurry of speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Markets want clues about whether the Fed will raise interest rates three more times in 2017.



Gold was down $1.30 to $1232 an ounce this morning, following yesterday's hawkish remarks from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak at two events today.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak on the U.S. economy in Washington, D.C., followed by Q&A at 12.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will talk in Richmond, Va., followed by Q&A at 6.00 pm ET.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will address a meeting Bali, Indonesia at 9.45 pm ET.

Traders are also paying attention the election in France. A pro-EU candidate was said to have won last night's debate against a nationalist opponent. The dollar fell versus the euro, denting commodities.

