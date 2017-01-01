Deutsche Bank Opens Innovation Lab In New York City

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) said Tuesday that it has opened an innovation lab in New York City, its fourth globally.

The lab in Lower Manhattan's Fulton Center will enable the bank to access a innovation ecosystem in one of the world's largest financial hubs.



It will explore new technologies focused on several areas, including artificial intelligence, cloud technology and cyber security.

The Deutsche Bank Labs in New York, Silicon Valley, Berlin and London have three principal goals: to help the bank evaluate and adopt emerging technologies, to develop a culture of innovation and to contribute to the bank's digital strategy.

The company noted that Staff working in the labs evaluate technology solutions from the four innovation ecosystems and apply the best of these to address business challenges and opportunities within the bank.

