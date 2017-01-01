Apple Updates IPad; Introduces IPhone 7 & IPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) updated its iPad, featuring a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display, starting at $329. The company said the new iPad features a beautifully bright Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels for stunning pictures and videos. The Apple-designed A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture delivers fast processing and graphics performance for apps and games.



iPad comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at $329 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at Apple.com and Apple Stores. iPad is available to order beginning March 24, from Apple.com and starts delivering to customers and arriving next week in Apple Stores, through select carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers in the US and more than 20 countries and regions.

Apple also announced iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition in a vibrant red aluminum finish. The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone joins iPhone 7 finishes in jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold. The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone will be available to order online worldwide and in stores beginning March 24.

Separately, Apple also introduced Clips, a new app that helps to create expressive videos on iPhone and iPad. Clips also introduces Live Titles, a feature that lets users create animated captions and titles using just their voice. Clips will be available on the App Store for free beginning in April, and is compatible with iPhone 5s and later.

