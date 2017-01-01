Starbucks Offers Gluten-free And Vegan Munchies

8:37a.m.

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - With the onset of Spring season, Starbucks has introduced a set of new gluten-free and vegan breakfast food items for the warmer days ahead.

Glutten-free smoked Canadian bacon breakfast sandwich features cherrywood smoked bacon, peppered egg patty, and reduced-fat white cheddar cheese. Majority of Starbucks stores will offer the breakfast items from Tuesday.



Along with the Starbucks plain, cinnamon raisin and blueberry option, the food chain has added Sprouted Grain Bagel topped with whole grain oats, brown and golden flax, sunflower seeds, and wheat. Organic Avocado Spread will be the new addition with sea salt, onion, garlic, jalapeno pepper and lime juice as ingredients.

Lemon Chiffon Yogurt, Berry Trio Yogurt, Peanut Butter Cup Cookie, Parrot Cake Pop are the other newly introduced items on the menu.

The company has also presented new packaged food and snacks such as Country Archer Jerky, Droga Money on Honey Dark Chocolate French Sea Salt, Bissinger's Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Mini as well as Goodie Girl Mint Slims.

A few days back, the coffee company had launched ready-to-drink beverages such as new Cocoa & Honey with Cream Starbucks Cold Brew and Cubano Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

