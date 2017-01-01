Ivanka Trump Gets West Wing Office In White House

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's powerful daughter Ivanka has been allocated an office at the White House, media quoted an administration official as saying.

Despite securing her own office on the second floor of the West Wing, the hub of US executive power, the "first daughter" will not have an official title or draw salary.

The 35-year-old eldest daughter of the US President would also have access to classified information, reports say.



Ivanka's role will be to serve as the president's "eyes and ears" while providing broad-ranging advice, not just limited to women's empowerment issues, Politico reported, quoting her attorney Jamie Gorelick.

Ivanka, who moved to Washington saying she would not play any formal role in the Trump administration, is already sharing many high-profile platforms along with her father and world leaders.

She was seated next to German chancellor Angela Merkel during a round table discussion at the White House last week.

Last month, she was also there at the launch of the US-Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders, in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Until her father became President, 35 year-old Ivanka had been part of the management of the Trump Organization and the Ivanka Trump fashion brand.

Ivanka's husband, New York real estate executive Jared Kushner, is a senior White House adviser.

Closer to Trump than any other adviser, Kushner is believed to have decisive influence on his father-in-law.

To shift his focus from business to White House, Kushner resigned as CEO of Kushner Companies and publisher of the New York Observer.

