Intermediate Capital Group plc (the "Company")

21(st) March 2017

Total Voting Rights

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the "Company") has today allotted 4,149 Ordinary Shares of 26 1/4 pence each in the Company which are admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange under the block listing application which became effective on 21(st) February 2017. This allotment is in connection with the exercise of options by employees of the Company under The Intermediate Capital Group PLC Save As You Earn Plan 2004 (as amended and updated 2014).

The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all other respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.



In addition, the Company wishes to notify the market (as per DTR 5.6.1R) that, as a result of the above allotment of shares, the issued share capital of the Company consists of 290,170,391 Ordinary Shares (this excludes 3,733,333 shares held as treasury shares). Each Ordinary Share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company.

Therefore the above figure of 290,170,391 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts:

Andy Lewis Company Secretary, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7754

Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880

