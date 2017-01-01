DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Sales by KEUR 514 and EBITDA by KEUR 450 slightly below guidance for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties (english)

aap Implantate AG: Sales by KEUR 514 and EBITDA by KEUR 450 slightly below guidance for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Final Results aap Implantate AG: Sales by KEUR 514 and EBITDA by KEUR 450 slightly below guidance for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties

aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces that in course of drawing up the annual financial statements for 2016 the Management Board decided as a precautionary measure to revoke an initial sale with a distribution partner invoiced in the financial year. The reason is a delayed payment of the contractual due purchase price. Rescission of the initial business results in a reduction in sales in the financial year 2016 by KEUR 757. In the continued operation in financial year 2016 sales are at EUR 10.5 million and EBITDA at EUR -7.9 million and thereby slightly below the current guidance.

