^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.03.2017 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Joe Last name(s): Kaeser
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007236101
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 124.754536 EUR 3781434.74 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 124.754536 EUR 3781434.74 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-20; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra MIC: XETR
Language: English Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Wittelsbacherplatz 2 80333 München Germany Internet: www.siemens.com
