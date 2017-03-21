DGAP-News: bmp Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting Agrees to Capital Reduction in Line with Expectations (english)

bmp Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting Agrees to Capital Reduction in Line with Expectations

^ DGAP-News: bmp Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Corporate Action bmp Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting Agrees to Capital Reduction in Line with Expectations

21.03.2017 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Extraordinary General Meeting Agrees to Capital Reduction in Line with Expectations



The extraordinary General Meeting of bmp Holding AG (ISIN DE0003304200) agreed today to a capital reduction to roughly EUR 6.9 million with a clear majority of 99.99%. The reduction will take place by way of the consolidation of the existing share capital at a ratio of 3:1, after the withdrawal of a share to be provided to the company by a shareholder at no cost.

As a result, bmp Holding AG will once again be in a position to carry out capital measures in order to advance future company growth for the first time in many years. An initial minor capital measure for strengthening the equity base and liquidity should be carried out, after registration of the capital reduction. A capital increase from authorised capital of up to 10% with pre-emption rights disapplied is planned; subscription to the resulting shares will be offered to several selected investors. Oliver Borrmann, Executive Board member of bmp Holding AG, has already committed his stake to the capital increase.

The possibility of further capital measures will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

